Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Albion Church of the Nazarene
9578 Rt. 6N
Albion, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Shirley Corbin
Shirley A. Swift (Burkhalter) Corbin

Shirley A. Swift (Burkhalter) Corbin


1937 - 2020
Shirley A. Swift (Burkhalter) Corbin Obituary
Shirley A. (Burkhalter) Swift Corbin, 83, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 17, 1937, in Naples, Texas, a daughter of the late Felix B. and Rebecca (Crabtree) Burkhalter.

Shirley was raised and educated in Texas, near Texarkana, and moved to the Girard and Albion area. She was a school bus driver for the Northwestern School District and later worked for Molded Fiberglass in Ashtabula. Most recently, she had been employed at Shurfine Grocery in Albion and was seen there often working in the deli and produce departments, retiring in 2000.

She was a longtime member of the Albion Church of the Nazarene and simply loved working in her garden, her flowers, mowing the lawn, planting ornamentals around her home and watching birds, especially the Baltimore Orioles. Following retirement, she enjoyed several cruise vacations and traveling throughout the United States.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold W. Swift; four sisters, Bille Fay Burkhalter, Eileen Booth, Pauline Romans and Charlene Birdwell; and two brothers, William and George Burkhalter.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Richard O. "Dick" Corbin, whom she married on March 3, 2003 in Dekalb, Texas; a daughter, Denise A. Hites (Randy) of Albion; three sons, Dennis H. Swift (Dorothy) of Albion, Larry M. Swift (Christie) of Hooks, Texas, and Douglas A. Swift (Donna Dalton) of Springboro; a sister, Wanda Martin (Eugene) of Dekalb, Texas; nine grandchildren, Greg Hites (Ginger), Michelle DeRooy (William), Brian Swift (Julie), Brent Swift (Rebecca), John Swift (Brandie), Jatana Morgan (Jamie), Jayden, Emilee and Braden Swift; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday at Edder Funeral Home Inc. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Albion Church of the Nazarene, 9578 Rt. 6N, Albion, PA 16401, with Shirley's son-in-law, Randy Hites officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albion Church of the Nazarene.

Private burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020
