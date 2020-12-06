1/1
Shirley A. Wagner
1933 - 2020
Shirley A. Wagner, 87, a resident of Brevillier Village, passed away peacefully following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Erie on May 13, 1933 a daughter of the late Frank E. and Dorothy Abbott Wagner.

Shirley worked for the Wattsburg School District for over 24 years before retirement and was a member of North Harbor Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles and board games.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Wagner and his wife, Rosemary; one nephew, Brian Wagner; one great-great-nephew, Dash Makowski; and her lifelong friend, Maebelle Stahl.

Survivors include one brother, Marvin Wagner and his wife, Esther, of Wattsburg; three nieces, Tammy Cowser and her husband, Ken, Wendy Grafius and her husband, Darrell, and Sherry Wnukowski and her husband, Jim; one nephew, Randy Wagner and his wife, Renee; a special cousin, Joyce Robison; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services and burial will be private for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Brevillier Village and Shirley's friend, Judy McCool, for their friendship, compassion, and love shown to Shirley.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
