Shirley A. Yeager, age 79, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on December 15, 1939, the daughter of the late Joseph William and Margaret Winschel Vargo.
Shirley's favorite place to spend time was in her yard among her butterfly garden, rose garden and on her porch watching the hummingbirds, butterflies and koi fish. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and remained open and curious throughout her life. She loved the outdoors and spent much of her time with family skiing, playing tennis, canoeing, camping in the Allegheny mountains and walking the trails of the peninsula with her dog Lily.
Shirley was a patron of the arts, and in addition to attending art openings and concerts, she created her own water colors and used other media to recreate the nature scenes she enjoyed.
Shirley always believed in giving back to the community and was an active member of many societies, including the Jaycettes, the Florence Crittenton mother baby program, the Knights of Columbus auxiliary, the Erie County Rose Society, the Millcreek Garden Club, the Blue Army and the Erie Playhouse. She was also a member of St. Julia Catholic Church. While she will be missed by friends and family, she has instilled in them a love for art and life they will carry forward with them forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest F. Yeager.
Shirley is survived by her brother David Vargo of Yulee, Florida, her son Eric F. Yeager of Millcreek and daughter Loren Yeager of Winnetka, Ill.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Avenue, Erie, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Florence Crittenton, 643 East Sixth Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019