December 19, 1936 - June 2, 2020
Shirley Ann Clay Greene loved the people she knew and was loved by all who knew her. This life cycle of love began with her birth in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on December 19, 1936. She was the first of four daughters born to her beloved mother, Marjorie Ruth (House) Clay and her devoted father, James Robert Clay (both of whom preceded her in death). In the evening hours of June 2, 2020, with characteristic strength and determination, Shirley entered a more perfect life with God.
Shirley loved the Lord. She was raised in Erie St. James AME Church where she learned how to lift her voice in songs of praise to Him. There, she learned the words to most hymns and used her amazing gift to sing both melody and harmony in the church choirs. Later in life, she gravitated to the Roman Catholic Church where she began to truly study the life of Christ through the Catechism, was baptized, confirmed and remained committed to those Christian Principles throughout the rest of her life.
Shirley loved her family. As a child, she would play the role of mother with her sisters and friends: taking them on neighborhood walks to steal cherries from the neighbor's trees; walking to the neighborhood movies – every Saturday morning – to watch classic love stories and westerns, dressing up in Mom's fancy clothes, jumping on beds and sliding down the bannister, eating Jordan's Almonds and Canada Mints, Cheese-Its and Cheese Curls and holding regular "professional" singing performances for the family. Using a cake pan as her microphone and sound equipment, she would belt out with the best of them her favorites from smooth jazz, to R&B, to the classics and her all-time favorites: Panis Angelicus, and The Messiah.
Before the age of 10, she began to voice her desire to become a Nurse. In fact, she was often disciplined for practicing her "doctoring" skills on the neighbor's kids, her dolls and even the family dog. Upon graduation from Erie Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1954, she expressed a desire to attend college and earn a nursing degree. Unfortunately, a school counselor advised her against it, recommending she – a young black woman – would be more successful in a clerical career. Reluctantly, she followed that advice and graduated from Erie Business College, but coupled with her characteristic strength and determination, she self-developed a warm, team-building, service-oriented personality that drove her to apply for and land positions that ultimately resulted in promotions to the "front office."
She had a long and distinguished record of employment and community service, in hospital administrative offices at St. Vincent and Hamot Hospitals in Erie, Pennsylvania to government offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
In 2015, she retired from Erie's Mercyhurst College after more than 11 years in the administrative offices, assisting faculty and mentoring students.
However, her greatest love was yet to come. On December 5, 1961 Shirley married Henry Wesley Greene and, finally, realized her destiny of becoming the woman, the life partner, the mother of her dreams. On October 9, 1968, her daughter Cora Marjorie was born, followed 11 months later by the birth of her beloved son Claye Adele on September 15, 1969. Together, Shirley and Henry taught their children at an early age to value education, self-reliance and independence. Cora, who preceded her mother in death, was a Registered Nurse holding Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, becoming singularly successful, owning and managing her own business, Greene Consulting, LLC, as a community medical health care provider and case manager. Claye, having earned Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Computer Technology and Artificial Intelligence, continues to own and manage his own business, TechBlue, as well as professionally producing and developing music, the gift he shared with his soul-mate Mom. On April 19, 2001, Cora presented Shirley with her first grandson, William Joshua Stoner Smith, and on March 25, 2008, Claye and his wife, Nichol (Mason) presented her with twin grandsons, Mason Adele and Logan Wesley Greene. They, along with their two loving Barbet pups – Seven and Winston – made her last months and days memorable.
She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life her son Claye, his wife Nichol and twin grandsons Mason and Logan, her grandson Stoner, her sisters Naomi R. Bowyer, Dr. Kathleen E. (Jesse) Smith, and Marjorie L. Clay, her niece Karen L. Clay, nephews Jon and Jason Minor, her maternal Aunt Margareta, and many great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and maternal and paternal cousins who also celebrate her life and legacy.
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me and I'm not there to see,
If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me,
I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today,
While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say.
I know how much you loved me, as much as I loved you.
And each time that you think of me, I know you'll miss me too;
But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand
That an Angel [probably Mom, Dad, and Cora together] came and called my name and took me by the hand.
She [They] said my place was ready in heaven far above,
And that I must leave behind all those I dearly love.
So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart,
For every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart. - Unknown
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.