Shirley Ann Grove, 90, of Edinboro and Plum, Pa., died Monday, June 10, 2019 at home. She was born in Johnstown, Pa., on February 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Harry "Hap" and Sara B. Johns.
Shirley graduated from Richland High School in Johnstown. She worked for 25 years for PNC Bank in Monroeville until her retirement. After that, she continued to work part-time for Joanne's Hallmark in Plum.
Shirley loved spending time with her many friends and kept in touch with them through phone calls and cards.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Grove, in 1991 and her son, Jeff Grove, in 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Grove and her husband, David Terney, of Edinboro.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
A celebration of Shirley's blessed life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Branch Library, 413 West Plum St., Edinboro PA 16412; Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com or the , 3025 French St., Erie PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019