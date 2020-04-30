|
Shirley Ann Joslin Amendola, age 81, of Lawrence Park, passed away at her home, lovingly surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Conneautville, Pa., on June 24, 1938, daughter of the late Virginia Thomas Joslin Natcher and Peter Natcher.
After raising her children, Shirley worked at various personal care homes. She was a longtime member at St. Ann's R.C. Church and was a member of St. Mark's the Evangelist R.C. Church. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, bird-watching and cooking for her family.
"Life has been great because of my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. I will always love you more than any of you know."
Shirley is survived by six children, A. Mark Amendola (Lisa), Michael Amendola (Lisa), Carolyn "Carrie" Merski (Robert), Cheryl Henry (Russell), Laura Cingle (Jeffrey), and Marisa Carpenter (Harry); one brother, Bill Joslin; 17 grandchildren, Justin MacDonald, Jillian Marks, Ashley Burick, Brent Henry, Kyle Amendola, Daniel Henry, Kristen Wesolowski, Nicolas Amendola, Marc Amendola, Madeline Cingle, Julia Cingle, Alec Henry, Tessa Cingle, Georgia Cingle, Connor Carpenter, Charlotte Cingle, and Colton Carpenter; 14 great-grandchildren; her granddog, Simba; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Anthony Amendola; one grandson, Clayton Cingle; one sister, Norma Nason; and one brother, Terry Joslin.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 425 West 18th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 30, 2020