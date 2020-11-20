Shirley Ann Keefer, 74, of Union City, passed away, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born on December 1, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of William and Thelma Bigham.
She married Wayne Leroy Keefer, Sr. on July 21, 1962.
She was employed with Elgin Electronic, MFG, and Snap-tite.
Shirley was a member of the Union City Moose Club and was very active in the Union City Senior Center.
She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, knitting, playing a good hand of cards, bingo, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Wayne Leroy Keefer, Sr. of Union City; she is survived by six sons, Wayne Keefer, Jr. and his wife Staci, Darryl Keefer and his wife Karen A., Randy Keefer, Phil Keefer and his wife Brenda, Dan Keefer and his wife Amy, and Jason Keefer and his wife Karen V.; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, David Norman; a sister, Kathleen; and her dog, Bella.
Shirley was a hard working mother that took pride in the accomplishments of her family. Her greatest joy was raising her six sons, watching them have families of their own, and being the best "Nana" she could be to her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Caroline.
Services will be announced at a later date.
