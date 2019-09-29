|
Loving Mother and Grandmother, Shirley Ann (Runser) Rice, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, after an extended illness. Shirley was born in Erie, on October 6, 1939, to the late Frank and Edna (Sullivan) Runser.
Raised in Erie and a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Shirley was a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. She enjoyed knitting, making puzzles and playing bocce, but her favorite thing to do was play cards. Many late nights were spent surrounding the kitchen table, laughing and causing a ruckus into the wee hours of the morning with her "sweetie-pie" and dear friends.
A proud Irish woman, Shirley was not one to back down from anything, and had the tenacity of someone half her age. She was the epitome of a person filled with "vim and vinegar." She would not want anyone to mourn her passing but celebrate the full and vibrant life that she lived.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed who passed away in 2005, her brother Fred Runser, granddaughter Lexi and great-grandson Bennett.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughter Ayrn Pluta and son-in-law James, her son David Langer, four grandchildren Brittany McGreevey (Rory), Mackenzie, Jadyn and Ashtynne Langer, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition, Shirley had three very special people in her life, her cousins Peggy Ann Curtis and Colleen Rice and dear friend Carol Paradisi.
Friends are invited to call Sunday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there Monday at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain James Erdman officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019