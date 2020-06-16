On June 13th, 2020, Shirley Ann (Bocianowski) Weis passed away at her home in Erie, Pa. with her family at her side.
She was born in Erie a daughter of the late Stanley and Sadie (Kosko) Bocianowski. She was 75 years old. Shirley was a mother of three children and grandmother to four grandchildren, whom she adored. She and her husband, Jerry, were married for 54 years and often travelled to visit family and their second home in Lakeland, Fla.
Shirley was known for her endless creativity and empathetic nature. She worked as a nurse and loved organizing fun and creatively themed family gatherings. She lived by the motto, "Live well, love much and laugh often". She inspired everyone around her to do just that.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerry, children Richard Weis, Kim (Steven) Silva and Rob (Junko) Weis, and grandchildren Thomas, Lani, Sarah and Emily. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Gatti.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son Gerard, and a brother Robert Bocianowski.
A funeral Mass will be private at St. Julia Church with inurnment following in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Julia Church or the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.