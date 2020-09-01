1/2
Shirley (Kaczmarek) Bizzarro
1945 - 2020
Shirley (Kaczmarek) Bizzarro, 75, of Summit Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

She was born in Erie on July 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Charles J. and Veronica M. (Trocha) Kaczmarek.

Shirley was the owner of Johnny Bizzarro's Fleetwing Auto Sales on Rt. 99 and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. Shirley fought a courageous battle against leukemia. On her worst days, she smiled and never lost faith. She was always there to help anyone in need. Her door was always open, seats at her table, and cups of coffee waiting. She cherished her family and they were the most important part of her life.

Shirley enjoyed planting flowers, decorating her home, traveling and going to dinner with family and friends. Her greatest accomplishment was carrying on the legacy she started with her husband, Johnny, 49 years ago at Johnny Bizzarro's Fleetwing Auto Sales. Every morning she looked forward to her workday. Beginning with morning coffee with the employees she adored, conversations with customers, and getting to spend time with her children. The people she encountered daily were part of her family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Bizzarro in 1998, stepson Joseph John Bizzarro, her brother, Charles J. Kaczmarek, Jr., and her son-in-law Mario Pisano.

Survivors include her five children; John (Carla) Bizzarro of Fairview, Carrie Pisano of Mentor, Ohio, Angelina Bizzarro, Charles Joseph Bizzarro and Andrea Bizzarro, all of Erie; two stepchildren, Josie Heynoski of Erie and Jennie (Gary) Schermer of Harborcreek; seven grandchildren, John-Carlo Bizzarro, Cara, Mario, Giovanni, Nicholas and Maximillian Pisano and Gianna Bizzarro; and a sister, Judy (John) Stanek of Erie. Shirley is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins including Audrey Kupniewski of Tennessee.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. All COVID restrictions will apply including masks and distancing.

A special thank you to Dr. Daver, Megan, Allison, Kim, Kate, Taylor, Lawrence and the entire staff of the Leukemia Floor at MD Anderson. Each one of you held a special place in our Mom's heart. Your encouragement, compassion, love for her, and determination to help her fight this battle will never be forgotten. Thank you, Don Dowling, for providing a home in Houston. Your love and support helped us get through the past year. We had an amazing Houston family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
