Shirley Borkowski Braymiller, 81, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at AristaCare at Park Avenue, in Meadville. She was born in Erie, on October 12, 1938, a daughter of the late Chester Borkowski, Sr. and Sophie Witkowski Borkowski.
Shirley graduated from Academy High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Business. She worked as a sales associate at Sun TV and enjoyed traveling and camping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Craig Braymiller; one sister, Geraldine Borkowski; and one brother, Chester Borkowski, Jr.
Survivors include one son, Norman Braymiller (Tracey) of Denver, Pa.; one daughter, Lucy Braymiller (Patrick Steele) of Erie; two grandchildren, Garrett and Emily Braymiller; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Jacob, Abby, and Anabelle; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
