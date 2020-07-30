1/1
Shirley Borkowski Braymiller
1938 - 2020
Shirley Borkowski Braymiller, 81, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at AristaCare at Park Avenue, in Meadville. She was born in Erie, on October 12, 1938, a daughter of the late Chester Borkowski, Sr. and Sophie Witkowski Borkowski.

Shirley graduated from Academy High School and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Business. She worked as a sales associate at Sun TV and enjoyed traveling and camping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Craig Braymiller; one sister, Geraldine Borkowski; and one brother, Chester Borkowski, Jr.

Survivors include one son, Norman Braymiller (Tracey) of Denver, Pa.; one daughter, Lucy Braymiller (Patrick Steele) of Erie; two grandchildren, Garrett and Emily Braymiller; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Jacob, Abby, and Anabelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
