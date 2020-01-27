|
|
Shirley C. (Jekel) Gardner, age 86, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Erie, on October 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Clarice (Wynikatis) Jekel.
Shirley was a graduate of East High School and had worked at American Sterilizer, Bucyrus Erie and Triangle Tool. She loved music and was a member of the Erie Drum Circle, and the Erie Siebenbuerger Club's Singing Society. She volunteered at the Erie City Mission, St. John's Lutheran Church, the Girard Food Bank and Orphaned Angels Cat Sanctuary. She also supported the Covenant House and the . She had many interests, but what brought her the most joy was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gardner; a brother, Richard Jekel; and several close friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Trimble, husband Jim, of Girard; a grandson, Nicholas Parrett, wife Jennifer, of Albion; a great-grandson, Oscar James Parrett, at home; nephews, Mark Jekel of Erie and Doug Jekel, of North East; and many more close friends.
As per Shirley's wishes, her funeral arrangements are private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, is assisting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Covenant House, P.O. Box 96708, Washington, DC 20090 (NYC), or to St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 27, 2020