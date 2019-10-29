|
|
Shirley Catherine Kitchener Pierce, age 93, of Erie, residing at the Masonic Village in Sewickley, Pa., passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in DuBois, Pa., on September 16, 1926, daughter of the late Magdalena and George Kitchener.
Shirley worked many jobs through the years, including B F Goodrich in DuBois, Twinbrook Nursing Home, Port Erie Plastics, and picking grapes in North East. She was a former member of Eastern Star, Grottoettes, and Bag Ladies (Erepo Grotto Pipe Band). Shirley loved donating cookies at her home church, Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, and crocheting hats and scarves for the Salvation Army.
Shirley is survived by a son, Roger Pierce; daughter, Bonny J. (Richard) Barraclough; six grandchildren, Roy Pierce, Michael (Amanda) Barraclough, Nicole (Josiah) Stoltzfus, Jordan Barraclough, Lt. Christian (Samantha) Barraclough, and Aaron Barraclough; and five great-grandchildren, Landon and Emery Pierce, Harper Barraclough, and Kaylin and Ivy Stoltzfus. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Andrew, in May of 2018; one sister, Margaret Hauck; one brother, George Kitchener; and one grandson, Justin Andrew Barraclough.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. conducted by Rev. Melissa Geisler.
Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Salvation Army of Erie, 1022 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16502, would be greatly appreciated.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019