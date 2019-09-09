|
|
Shirley Eileen Tenney, age 76 of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Erie on May 29, 1943, daughter of the late Peder Andersen and Marie Spanggaard Bang.
Shirley was a 1961 graduate of Ft. LeBoeuf High School and then received her degree in Practical Nursing through the City of Erie in 1962. She had a strong faith and loved Christian music, car rides in the country and enjoyed a good meal at restaurants. She also loved animals and was supportive of the local animal shelters.
Shirley enjoyed knitting and often used those gifts as she sent packages to soldiers and to needy families all over the world. She also supported local programs by helping teach people to read. She was previously a Cub Scout Den Mother and was very proud of her Danish heritage. She and her husband were always responsive when they saw a need in the community.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy F. Tenney, Sr., whom she married April 20, 1963. She is further survived by three children; Sheila Casey (Daniel, Jr.), Jeffrey Tenney (Elicia) and Roy F. Tenney, Jr. ; one sister, Frances Cerrona (William); one brother, Donald P. Bang (Lois); eight grandchildren, Christopher Mioudszewski, Shauna and Jessica Tenney, Daniel III and Joseph Casey, Kathleen, Rachel and Sarah Peters; one great-grandchild soon to be born and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., East, 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. conducted by her brother. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
