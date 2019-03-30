Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Roehm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Fuches Roehm


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Fuches Roehm Obituary
Shirley Fuches Roehm, 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie on December 23, 1936 a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Rust Fuches.

Shirley graduated from East High School and worked as a counter and quality inspector at Hammermill Paper Company for 42 years before retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Presque Isle Artists, the Red Hat Society, the Siebenbuerger Club, and Life Works. She enjoyed painting, gardening, cards, reading, puzzles, and genealogy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Fuches, in infancy.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Frederick J. Roehm; three sons, Jerome Roehm and his wife, Shay, of California, Scott Roehm and his wife, Tamara, of Erie, and Craig Roehm and his wife, Deanne, of Erie; two sisters, Patricia Hope and her husband, Ralph, of Kentucky, and Marcella Simmons of Erie; three grandchildren, Christie Wood and her husband, Shane, Natasha Roehm, and Lauren Wright and her husband, Justin; five great-grandchildren, Izabella, Roehman, Harlan, Vivian, and Naomi; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 4 p.m.. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, 16505.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now