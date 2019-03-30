|
|
Shirley Fuches Roehm, 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie on December 23, 1936 a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Rust Fuches.
Shirley graduated from East High School and worked as a counter and quality inspector at Hammermill Paper Company for 42 years before retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Presque Isle Artists, the Red Hat Society, the Siebenbuerger Club, and Life Works. She enjoyed painting, gardening, cards, reading, puzzles, and genealogy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Fuches, in infancy.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Frederick J. Roehm; three sons, Jerome Roehm and his wife, Shay, of California, Scott Roehm and his wife, Tamara, of Erie, and Craig Roehm and his wife, Deanne, of Erie; two sisters, Patricia Hope and her husband, Ralph, of Kentucky, and Marcella Simmons of Erie; three grandchildren, Christie Wood and her husband, Shane, Natasha Roehm, and Lauren Wright and her husband, Justin; five great-grandchildren, Izabella, Roehman, Harlan, Vivian, and Naomi; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 4 p.m.. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, 16505.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 30, 2019