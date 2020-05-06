Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Shirley (Michel) Hanmore


1947 - 2020
Shirley (Michel) Hanmore Obituary
Shirley (Michel) Hanmore, age 73, of Hartshorn, Mo., and formerly of Harborcreek Township, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Summersville, on January 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Marie (Murfin) Michel.

Shirley owned her own hair salon and was also a hairdresser at J.C. Penny Co., but her favorite job was working at the Summersville Beacon paper with her sister, Sharon. Shirley enjoyed going to casinos and traveling with family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joy G. Hanmore, Jr. in 2008; her son, Joy Hanmore; and her daughter, Myra Jane Hanmore.

Survivors include her son, Charles Hanmore and his wife MaryCatherine "Kate," of Kent, Ohio; one daughter, Jennifer Vanderbilt and her husband, Jerry Jr., of Summersville, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Jacklyn, Janelle, and Julianne Vanderbilt, Vivien, Andrya, and Alexis Hanmore; one sister, Sharon Vaughn and her husband Michael, of Summersville; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Joyce Grandinetti, of Erie, Janice Steffy, of Erie, and Jennie Richardson, of Aurora, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a cancer research organization of your choice.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 6, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 6, 2020
