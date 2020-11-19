1/1
Shirley (Comer) Heintz-Hill
Shirley (Comer) Heintz-Hill passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Asheville, N.C.

Shirley was born on January 6, 1934 to Anthony and Amelia Sitter Comer.

She lived in Erie, Pa. much of her life. She was the first in her family to graduate highschool, Villa Maria Academy, class of 1952.

Shirley is preceded in death by her father Anthony, her mother Amelia, and her siblings Arlene, Robert and Louise.

She is survived by her sister Rose Comer, three daughters, Cheri Dweck and her husband Joe Dweck, Lynne Heintz and Mary Turco and her husband Ken Turco. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Melissa, Raymond and his spouse Kristin, John and his spouse Lindsey, Amelia and Grace, as well as four great-grandchildren.

Our mom was very devoted to her family and will be missed beyond measure.

A memorial mass will be held in her honor at her church, St. Martha's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236, or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Mom we all love you dearly, rest in peace, until we meet again.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
