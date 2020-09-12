Shirley I. Miller, 92, of Wattsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 18, 1928, in Erie, a daughter of Gordon Hamilton Baker and Isabelle Short Baker.
She married Paul S. Miller on June 14, 1945. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2014.
She had attended Fairview schools when growing up and after her marriage she was a homemaker, taking care of her family was her top priority her entire life.
Shirley attended Lowville United Methodist Church where she was active in several of the church activities. Some of her favorite things to do were canning, gardening, cooking for her family, camping, working on craft projects, and playing cards.
She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Ann Smith of North East, Sandra Jean Porth of Phoenix, Ariz., and Christine Jeanette Hurt and her husband Jim of Fairview; four sons, Paul Robert Miller and his wife Betty of Erie, Barry Warren Miller and his wife Marjorie of Wattsburg, Ronald Kenneth Miller and his wife Diane of Erie, and Jeffrey Allen Miller and his wife Rachel of Clymer, N.Y.; twenty-one grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents; a newborn daughter, Marlene Miller; and a half-brother, Raymond Washburn.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, September 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask you to wear a mask, social distance, and to keep your visit brief.
The funeral service will be private as will burial in Lowville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Lowville United Methodist Church, 13427 Route 8, Wattsburg, Pennsylvania 16422.
The family would like to thank Shirley's grandson, Greg for frequently coming from Arizona to visit his grandmother and making it his priority she was getting plenty of love and care. They also would like to thank Melissa, Christina, and Chaplin James from UMPC Family Hospice for the care they gave Shirley. Shirley loved all of them like they were part of her family.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.