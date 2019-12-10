|
Shirley J. Horvath, 71, of Union City, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born on July 2, 1948 in Union City, a daughter of Louis W. VanTassel and Doris J. Bryant VanTassel. She married Richard J. Horvath on July 26, 1969.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and devoted her life to taking care of her family.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard J. Horvath of Union City; her mother, Doris J. Bryant VanTassel of Union City; a daughter, Julie McClain and her husband Tom of Waterford; two sons, Scott Horvath and Chris Horvath of Union City; two grandchildren, Christopher Horvath and Justin McClain; and two brothers, Fred VanTassel and his wife Debbie of Erie and Randy VanTassel and his wife Cindy of Erie.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be private. Burial will take place in Riceville Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 10, 2019