Shirley J. Sayers, 89, formerly of McKean, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center in Erie. She was born in Sligo, Pa., on October 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Richard L. and M. Ruth Craig.
Shirley graduated from Sligo High School in 1949. She married the love of her life on September 1, 1950 and started a family. She was a lifelong homemaker who enjoyed baking, canning, knitting, crocheting and quilting.
Shirley was also an accomplished painter. She loved nature, bird watching, and tending to her many flower beds. She enjoyed watching sports, especially Penn State football, traveling around the country, particularly the New England states in the fall months, and she always loved holidays with large family get-togethers.
She was a dedicated member of McKean United Methodist Church, and sang in the church choir there for decades.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Gene" Sayers in 2004; a son, Michael; a daughter-in-law, Anne; and three sisters, Kareen Laskey, Patricia Nix, and Mary Neal Marshal.
Survivors include six sons; Timothy, of Waterford, Jeffry (Linda) of Millcreek, Eugene of Springcreek, Brian of Edinboro, Gregory (Marian) of Cranesville and David Sayers of Edinboro; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Nunmaker of Ford City, Pa., and Judy (James) Butler of Kittanning, Pa.; three brothers, Richard (Darlene) McCafferty of Beaver, Pa., John (Connie) McCafferty of Dayton, Pa., and Timothy (Kathy) McCafferty of Red Lodge, Mont.; also 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center and UPMC Family Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort she received.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Barb English officiating.
Burial will be in Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org
); or UPMC Family Hospice of Erie, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie PA 16501.
