Shirley Joann (Tucker) Kaufer, 81, of Albion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019.
She was born on September 26, 1938, in Albion, a daughter of the late Lyle Z. and Blanche (Mosier) Tucker.
Shirley graduated from the Albion High School in 1956. She and her husband David purchased Kaufer's Gas and Appliance in 1960, which became known as Kaufer's Furniture and Appliance and Kaufer Associates, In. She and her husband operated this business together for 46 years until their retirement.
Shirley attended the Federated Church of East Springfield for many years. She loved the Lord, nature, reading, encouraging others and was very close to family, extended family and many friends. She also volunteered at the Albion Library for 30 plus years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Kaufer, whom she married on May 23, 1959; sisters, Jean "Dede"Shearer and Gladys Nye; and a brother, William Tucker.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her sons, Steve Kaufer (Marilyn) and Joseph D. Kaufer (Candy); her grandchildren, Jesse Kaufer, Sarah Harris (Eric), Joshua Kaufer, Carolyn Kaufer, Noah Kaufer, Meagan Kaufer, Anna Kaufer; and great-grandsons Zayden, Weston and Hudson Harris; her sister, Dorothy Wilkins (Wayne); brothers-in-law, Ken Nye and Larry Kaufer; and also many nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren. She also loved Rick and Kelly Plucknett, who she thought of as a son and daughter.
Friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Federated Church of East Springfield, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. with Pastors Rick Plucknett and Ed Huntley officiating.
Shirley's family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion and care of her stay at St. Vincent Health Center, as well as Asera Care Hospice. We are also grateful to countless family and friends who reached out to her in kindness over this past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Federated Church or to the Albion Area Public Library, 111 E. Pearl St., Albion, PA 16401
A private burial will be held in the Albion Cemetery in the future.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019