|
|
Shirley K. (Weston) Snyder, 84, of East Springfield Township, Pa., passed away on January 24, 2019. She was born in Tyrone, Pa., daughter of Frank and Alice Flo Weston.
A 1952 graduate of Tyrone High School, Shirley also attended Edinboro University later in life. She married her childhood "love," Joseph M. Snyder, Sr. on March 28, 1953 and relocated to Erie, Pa.
Along with starting her family, Shirley was employed at "Little Miss Dress Shop" in Albion, Pa., GG Woods in Girard, Pa., and as a secretary for Union AFL-CIO, but her passion was in direct sales, which she continued doing most of her life, until closing a boutique she co-owned in Florida and retiring.
Shirley's hobbies consisted of many things, from roller skating when she was younger to being a lifelong avid reader, seamstress and traveler. She enjoyed bingo and the casino, and loved to socialize. She made many friends along her travels and adventures. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley touched many lives with her love and spiritual insight. She also helped many children by being a continuous supporter of St. Judes.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph M. Snyder, Jr., of Cranesville and Larry W. Snyder of East Springfield, three daughters, Michelle (Shelly) Westerburg of Albion, Lori R. Purvis (James) of Cranesville, and Kiffany K. Nemitz-Ellsworth (Scott) of East Springfield, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and many close in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Snyder, Sr., two brothers, Richard L. Weston and Gordon (Mike) Weston and a sister, Louise (Weston) Mangini.
Services will commence on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Federated Church (Sanctuary), 11995 Main Street, East Springfield, PA 16411, with Reverend Steve Crowl officiating and fellowship proceeding. Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation and Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506. Please send condolences to daviscremationservices.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019