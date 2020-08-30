1/1
Shirley L. Laine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley L. Laine, 94, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Erie on July 8, 1926, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Orford) Hammer.

She was a 1944 graduate of Strong Vincent and worked as the head cashier at Erie Insurance from 1944-1952, before becoming a homemaker.

Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church Ladies Auxiliary and the Siebenberger Club, and enjoyed reading word games, watching soap operas and thrift shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Laine; and two brothers, Bob Hammer and Leonard Hammer; and a son-in-law Richard Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Smith, Janet Himes and her husband Harold "Chicky" and Kristin Laine (Michael Jobe); and son, Robert W. Laine, all of Erie; seven grandchildren: Michael, Lindsey, Ryan, Kyle, Brandon, Nicholas and Alyssa; and four great-granddaughters: Hailey, Addison, Alexis and Ava. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. Erie on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 West 38th St. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Trinity Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511 or Brevillier Village, 5416 E Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16511. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved