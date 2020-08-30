Shirley L. Laine, 94, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Erie on July 8, 1926, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Orford) Hammer.
She was a 1944 graduate of Strong Vincent and worked as the head cashier at Erie Insurance from 1944-1952, before becoming a homemaker.
Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church Ladies Auxiliary and the Siebenberger Club, and enjoyed reading word games, watching soap operas and thrift shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Laine; and two brothers, Bob Hammer and Leonard Hammer; and a son-in-law Richard Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Smith, Janet Himes and her husband Harold "Chicky" and Kristin Laine (Michael Jobe); and son, Robert W. Laine, all of Erie; seven grandchildren: Michael, Lindsey, Ryan, Kyle, Brandon, Nicholas and Alyssa; and four great-granddaughters: Hailey, Addison, Alexis and Ava. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. Erie on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 West 38th St. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th St, Erie, PA 16511 or Brevillier Village, 5416 E Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16511. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com
