|
|
Shirley M. (Kuhn) Bauer, age 81, of Erie, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born June 15, 1938, in Erie, the daughter of the late Herman and Paula Kuhn.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Shirley was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Shirley was a very loving and caring mother to her three children. She brought much joy to her four grandchildren and was elated to recently be able to welcome her first great-granddaughter to the family. She was blessed to have some great friends that she was able to share many laughs and good times with.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Bauer, Jr., who died in 2008 and also a brother, Dr. Richard Kuhn.
Shirley is survived by three sons, Ken Bauer and his wife Sue of Erie, Tim Bauer of Erie, and Jim Bauer and his wife Amy of Holly Springs, N.C. She is the grandmother of Stephanie Nielsen (Jon), John Bauer, Jenna Grauer (Keith), and Andrew Bauer. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Amelia Nielsen.
Private funeral services will be held with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Pl., Erie, PA 16507, or to St. Stephens RC Church, 1237 West 21st St., Erie, PA 16502.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020