Shirley M. Bedow, 95, of Union City, died April 13, 2019. Born August 5, 1923, in Jamestown, N.Y., She was the daughter of the late Seaver and Velma (Goulding) Seltzer and the wife of the late Lewis Bedow.
She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Union City. Shirley had previously driven school bus and worked as a nurse's aid in the nursery at the Union City Hospital. While working in the nursery, her heart for children blossomed. Shirley fostered 85 children and adopted two of them.
Survivors include sons, Mark Bedow and Jason Bedow and wife, Stacy, of Union City; daughters, Nancy Bedow of Union City and Lisa Hart of State College; grandchildren, Chuck Proper, Brian Proper, James Proper, Mark Bedow II, and Alyson McGhen; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nelan and Gordon and her sisters, Marian and Norma.
Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Tom Hunsberger officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2019