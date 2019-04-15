|
Shirley M. (Genck) Heidt, age 94, of Erie passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center. She was born April 9, 1925 in Erie the daughter of the late Harrison and Mary Connell Genck.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Shirley had worked in the gift shop at Holiday Inn South and for Halles Bros. Department Store. She later was a teller at several local banks.
Shirley was a member of St. George Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. She was also a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was a volunteer for the Parents Group at the Barber National Institute. Shirley also enjoyed reading and listening to music.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Heidt who died in 1954, along with a sister Sally Genck and a brother, Charles R. Genck.
Shirley is survived by two daughters; Mary Kay Bednarski and Sallie Ann Heidt both of Erie; a sister, Kathryn Ann Murray of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Pl., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2019