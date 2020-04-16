|
Shirley Marie (Grove) Hodges, age 85, a lifelong resident of Cambridge Springs, Pa., passed away after an extended illness, at Wesbury Retirement Community, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on February 24, 1935, in Meadville, she was the daughter of Sherin G. and Mary M. (Walters) Grove.
She married John E. Hodges on May 7, 1955. Shirley graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1954. She was employed by First National Bank (PNC Bank) in Meadville and Carnation Company in Cambridge Springs. She and her husband were co-owners with Larry and Sandy Wellman of the John & Larry's Shurfine in Edinboro, Pa.
Shirley was well known for her kindness and her beautiful smile. An excellent cook and baker, she gave pies, sugar cookies, and cakes to various churches, charities and friends. She loved to crochet, bowl, golf, and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of the Saegertown United Methodist Church, The Order of Eastern Star, Cambridge Springs Gam Sac Mah, and Kismet Grottoettes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hodges; parents, Sherin and Mary Grove; and brother, Gaylord Grove.
She is survived by two daughters: Robin M. Leri and her husband, Jeffrey of Meadville and Sandy J. Frazier and her husband, Paul of Cambridge Springs; a son, John K. Hodges of Erie; four grandchildren: Stacey Frazier Endicott and her husband, Trent, Kyle Frazier and his wife Amber, and Nikki Leri and Meghan Leri; and four great-grandchildren: Logan and Grayson Frazier, and TJ and Brielle Endicott. She is also survived by a sister, Jean Ball of Junction City, Kan.; and a brother, Jim Grove of Leesburg, Fla.
The family will have a private ceremony on Friday, April 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020