Shirley M. Scavona, age 69, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Erie, on December 7, 1949, daughter of the late John and Lucille Lojewski.
Shirley was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School, and most of her career was spent in the billing department of Hamot Medical Center. She was a member of St. James R.C. Church, and enjoyed doing yoga, and loved caring for her dogs.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Scavona.
She is survived by two sisters, Patty Davis (Roger) and Debbie Leuthard (Bryce); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 12:30 until the time of the Prayer Service there at 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. James R.C. Church at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery after Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of NW PA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019