Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Shirley M. Tidd


1935 - 2020
Shirley M. Tidd Obituary
Shirley M. Tidd, age 84, of Lake City, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary's East.

She was born in North Girard, on November 24, 1935, a daughter of the late Frank Erickson and Shirley Miller Erickson Stoker.

Shirley attended Girard School District.

She had worked at Marx Toys and was a crossing guard for Girard School District. She and her husband Fred were co-owners of Tidd Trucking.

Shirley enjoyed blue grass music festivals, camping, Facebook and maintaining a meticulous lawn. Fred and Shirley were members of Lake Erie Rejects C.B. Club. They were known as Happy Trucker and Mrs. T.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Tidd in 2004; a daughter, Elizabeth Beck; her brother, Kenneth Erickson and a grandson, David Dubowski

She is survived by two sons, David Rogers and William Rogers, both of Girard; five daughters:, Shirley Concoby (Frank) of Waterford, Linda Dubowski (James) of Erie, Bonnie Vargulich (Chuck) of Girard, Mary Davis (Garry) of Corry; Jinny Wozniak of Lake City; and son-in-law, Bradley Beck of Wattsburg. She is further survived by a sister, Jean Palochak (John) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard on Wednesday, January 8th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Douglas Rekitt officiating.

Burial will be at Girard Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave Lake City, PA 16423.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -