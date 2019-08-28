|
Shirley M. (Webster) Travers, age 93, of Erie, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Golden Living Walnut Creek. She was born in Erie, on June 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Theodore C. and Emma B. (Kurtz) Webster.
Shirley had been a clerk at the Boston Store for many years. She was a member of Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church and faithfully attended Millcreek Community Church. Shirley was a member of the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed all types of music, from big band era to today's contemporary music. She loved sitting on her front porch and visiting with her neighbors that called her "Grandma Shirley," but most especially was the lifelong devotion she had to her children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Travers, a son-in-law, Carl Russell, a grandson, Jeffrey Russell and her lifelong friend, Eddie Amendola.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Russell, Richard Travers and his wife (Susanne), Sherri Hodge and her husband (Pastor Jim Hodge), and Gary Travers, all of Erie, seven grandchildren, Debbie Hayes, Michael Russell, Joey Travers, Lauren Travers, James "Jimmie" Hodge, Teni Siano and Mindi Lewis, and ten great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Brandon, Abby, Chelsea, Sydni, Kennedi, Kendra, Mackenzie and C.J.
Friends are invited to call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and to attend services there Friday at 11 a.m., officiated by her son-in-law, Pastor Jim Hodge of Harborcreek Community Church. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Golden Living Walnut Creek and VNA hospice for the special care that was given to our mother.
