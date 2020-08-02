1/1
Shirley M. Young
Shirley M. Young, age 77, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Spartanburg, Pa., on January 5, 1943, a daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Stufflebeam Bennett.

Shirley graduated attended Tech Memorial High School.

She worked at the Riviera Motel for several years.

Shirley was a good cook and excellent grocery shopper.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rita and Betty Bennett; and three brothers, Don, Melvin, and Everett Bennett.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Young, Sr.; three sons, Russell Young, Jr., Gregory K. Young and his wife Stephanie, and Kurt J. Young; a brother, Richard Bennett; five grandchildren, Sean, Travis, Alexis, Jonathan and Heather; two sisters-in-law, Peggy and Thelma Bennett; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Florine Heispeter, Lois Ace, Dorothy Senelka, Mary Ellsworth and her daughter Christine Reedy and Pete and Peggy Moore.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Service, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
