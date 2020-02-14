|
|
Shirley Mae Washington, 68, of Erie, Pa., departed this earthly life on February 4, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1951, in Vossburg, Miss., to the late Cleveland and Margie Daniels.
Shirley united with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Vossburg, Miss. at an early age. She attended Southside High School.
Shirley moved to Erie in 1971, where she was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching game shows and soap operas. Shirley also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She had a wonderful spirit and loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eloise Peavy.
Shirley leaves to cherish her precious memories two children, Janice and Curtis Washington of Erie, Pa.; her son-in-law, Martin Jones of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Pearline (Clarence) Cooley of Laurel, Miss., and Elsie Robinson of Vossburg, Miss.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one special friend, Lois Arrington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 East 21st Street, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Pastor Michael Coles eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020