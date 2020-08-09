Shirley Marie Crooks, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 4, 2020. She resided at L.E.C.O.M. Senior Living for five years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Crooks, and his sister Maxine Stromdall; mother Olive M. Ayers; sister Betty Jane Garrett and her husband George.
Shirley is survived by her daughter: Rae Louise Lewis, and husband Bob, niece: Mary Ellen Waters-daughter Laurie Ann Johnson and husband John, their sons Daniel and Sean- all of Cape Elizabeth, Mass., and son Stephen Waters of Millbury Mass.; and her nephew: Michael Garrett and wife Terri, and their daughter Caitlin Hawkins and her husband Chad, and son Logan-all of New Port Richey Fl.a
Some of Shirley's favorites: Bible verse: "I have carried you since you were born, I have taken care of you from your birth. Even when you are old, I will be the same. Even when your hair has turned gray, I will take care of you." Isaiah 46: 3b-4; saying/hymn: "Count Your Blessings, one by one"; other hymns: In the Garden; His Eye is on the Sparrow, and the Old rugged cross. Her daily prayer: "Father walk with me." And God Faithfully did, with each difficult step, keeping her safe and secure, abiding in His Ever-Present Peace.
Thank you to all the current and former nurses, aides, servers, activity coordinators, business office personnel, volunteer reader, hairdressers, physical therapists, wound care specialists, and V.N.A. Hospice nurses, support staff, pastors, physicians during her last months- to each and every one that made Shirley's five years at L.E.C.O.M Senior Living Center such a pleasant experience. And to those with whom she shared her meals at L.E.C.O.M, may your hearts be comforted to know how much she enjoyed your friendships, sharing childhood memories, songs, favorite foods, and lifetime experiences. To her friends who faithfully called and visited her over these many years, may you hearts be filled with her love for you in knowing the special place you held in Shirley's heart.
She had a remarkable memory, and often reflected on your kindness to her; the laughter over shared moments, interests in family over the years, neighbors she enjoyed, co-workers whose dear friendships continued into retirement- her heart was full of wonderful times to reflect upon in these latter years.
Due to the continued risks to family and friends involving COVID-19 there will be no funeral service. A memorial luncheon to celebrate Shirley's life may be possible at a later date. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Salamanca, New York, where her husband, mother and father are also buried. … Think of the thrill the believer will feel upon arriving Home. Think of stepping on shore, and finding it Heaven! Think of taking hold of a hand, and finding it God's hand! Think of breathing a new air and finding it celestial air! Of feeling invigorated, and finding it immortality! Of passing from storm and tempest into perfect calm! Of waking and knowing - I am Home. George C. Robinson
Memorials can be made to her church, Crossroads Community Baptist Church, 5827 Old French Road, Erie Pa. 16509… or to your own church or preferred charity.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
