1/1
Shirley Marie Johnson Bayle
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 29, 2020, Shirley Marie Johnson Bayle, after a sudden illness, went home to be with her Lord.

Born on August 26, 1934, in Woodcock, Pa., to Lincoln L. Johnson and Lena Stienhoff Johnson.

Shirley was raised on the family farm in Arbuckle, Pa. She attended school in the one room school in Arbuckle and graduated from Wattsburg High.

In 1947 she met her soul mate, Robert R. Bayle and they were married on May 17, 1952. Shirley worked for Erie Resistor and Wattsburg Telephone Company before attending Ora Jean Beauty Academy and becoming a beautician and opening her own salon in Wattsburg. She later became a bus driver for Wattsburg Area School District where she retired from in 1989.

She was a devoted wife and mother, she and Bob raising two children. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2011; and her daughter, Victoria Bayle Turner in 2012.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Christine) Bayle; son-in-law, Kevin Turner; grandchildren, Kimberly Turner, Karissa Zimmer, Heather (Dave) Abele, Christopher (Mary) Bayle, and Rebecca (Chak) Ros; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Surviving also are her sisters, Ilean Sayban and Darlene (David) Victorski; sisters-in-law, Lena Robinson and Rebecca (David) Akam; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mr. Timothy Good officiating. Private burial will be at Wattsburg Cemetery at a later date. Please observe all CDC Guidelines including face masks, distancing and capacity limits.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westfield Fire Department, 20 Clinton Street, Westfield, NY 14787.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved