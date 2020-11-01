On October 29, 2020, Shirley Marie Johnson Bayle, after a sudden illness, went home to be with her Lord.
Born on August 26, 1934, in Woodcock, Pa., to Lincoln L. Johnson and Lena Stienhoff Johnson.
Shirley was raised on the family farm in Arbuckle, Pa. She attended school in the one room school in Arbuckle and graduated from Wattsburg High.
In 1947 she met her soul mate, Robert R. Bayle and they were married on May 17, 1952. Shirley worked for Erie Resistor and Wattsburg Telephone Company before attending Ora Jean Beauty Academy and becoming a beautician and opening her own salon in Wattsburg. She later became a bus driver for Wattsburg Area School District where she retired from in 1989.
She was a devoted wife and mother, she and Bob raising two children. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2011; and her daughter, Victoria Bayle Turner in 2012.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Christine) Bayle; son-in-law, Kevin Turner; grandchildren, Kimberly Turner, Karissa Zimmer, Heather (Dave) Abele, Christopher (Mary) Bayle, and Rebecca (Chak) Ros; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Surviving also are her sisters, Ilean Sayban and Darlene (David) Victorski; sisters-in-law, Lena Robinson and Rebecca (David) Akam; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mr. Timothy Good officiating. Private burial will be at Wattsburg Cemetery at a later date. Please observe all CDC Guidelines including face masks, distancing and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westfield Fire Department, 20 Clinton Street, Westfield, NY 14787.
