Shirley Marie (Perkins) McLaughlin
1927 - 2020
Shirley Marie Perkins McLaughlin, 93, of Dutch Town Road, Waterford, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Union City, on June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Cleveland D. and Harriet A. Finlin Perkins.

She graduated from Corry High School. She worked as a bookkeeper in the Erie County Treasurers Office for a number of years. She then worked in the office at Elgin Electronics in Waterford.

Shirley was active in the community having served on the Board of Directors of the Union City Senior Center Co-op. She had been one of their founding members. She was also a member of the Union City Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron and District Deputy.

She attended the former Summit United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts and spent many hours enjoying doing them.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Neil McLaughlin in 1980. They had married on August 9, 1946.

She was further preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Perkins, Wallace E. Perkins and James E. Perkins.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Shirley M. Kondrat of Waterford and a son, Thomas N. McLaughlin and his wife Linda of Mill Village, five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Burial will be in Mill Village Cemetery, Mill Village, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mill Village Fire Department, P. O. Box 6L, Mill Village, PA 16427, or to the Union City Sr. Center, Johnson Street, Union City, PA 16438.

The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warthman Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3811
