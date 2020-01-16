|
|
Shirley May Minnis, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with her loving family at her side, as she descended to heaven with open arms for all that were waiting for her. She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Erie, on May 8, 1943, daughter of the late Louis and Caroline Lazar.
Shirley was a 1961 graduate of Wattsburg High School and was a member of the CYS Club and the American Legion. She absolutely loved talking to anyone and everyone that crossed her path and loved all of them unconditionally. Shirley greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States. She was a huge bingo player and loved to go shopping, but most of all, her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clair Robert Minnis; two daughters, Carol Ann Hanes (Bob) of Wattsburg, and Gina Fournier (Mark) of Girard; four grandchildren, Katelyn Conroe, C.J. Conroe (fiancée, Brynn), Eric Conroe (Kimberli), and Justin Fournier; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Harper; her lifelong friend of over 60 years, Barb Turner (Kenny); and so many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who visited her often.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Wilbur; and her brother, Alex Lazar.
The family would like to thank UPMC Hospice, and especially Nurse Linda Wilbur, for the care given to Shirley.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11:00 conducted by Rev. Marc Stockton. Entombment will follow at the Erie County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020