Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Minnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May Minnis


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley May Minnis Obituary
Shirley May Minnis, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with her loving family at her side, as she descended to heaven with open arms for all that were waiting for her. She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Erie, on May 8, 1943, daughter of the late Louis and Caroline Lazar.

Shirley was a 1961 graduate of Wattsburg High School and was a member of the CYS Club and the American Legion. She absolutely loved talking to anyone and everyone that crossed her path and loved all of them unconditionally. Shirley greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States. She was a huge bingo player and loved to go shopping, but most of all, her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clair Robert Minnis; two daughters, Carol Ann Hanes (Bob) of Wattsburg, and Gina Fournier (Mark) of Girard; four grandchildren, Katelyn Conroe, C.J. Conroe (fiancée, Brynn), Eric Conroe (Kimberli), and Justin Fournier; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Harper; her lifelong friend of over 60 years, Barb Turner (Kenny); and so many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who visited her often.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Wilbur; and her brother, Alex Lazar.

The family would like to thank UPMC Hospice, and especially Nurse Linda Wilbur, for the care given to Shirley.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11:00 conducted by Rev. Marc Stockton. Entombment will follow at the Erie County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -