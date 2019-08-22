|
|
"The Mountains are calling and I must go" - John Muir
On Monday August 19th, 2019, Shirley Mountain passed away, two days shy of her 82nd birthday. She took her last breath peacefully, surrounded by her children, at UPMC Hamot.
Shirley loved good food, good music and cheering on her favorite local sports teams – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Hockey not so much – she didn't have the patience to "keep up with the puck." Shirley lived her life for her kids and grandkids, and most recently added a great-granddaughter to that list – Vivienne gave her so much joy and happiness – while also taking away bragging rights as the "favorite" from all other remaining grandchildren.
Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband Jerome Mountain Sr., her brother James Coyle, and her son-in-law Ron Gutowski, as well as parents Euellen and Rufus Falk.
Shirley leaves behind a long list of survivors: daughter Cindy Gutowski, son and daughter-in-law James and Anita Mountain, son and daughter-in-law Jerome Jr. and Kathy Mountain, and sister Mary Ellen Carrick. Shirley also leaves behind ten grandchildren and their spouses respectively Rachel and Matt, Jessica and Joey, JR, Elizabeth, Daniel, Mackenzie, Jerome III, and Matthew, as well as one great-grandchild Vivienne (the said favorite) who shares her August birth month and fiery spirit. She also leaves behind two strong-willed aunts Edna Huntington and Helen Murphy, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley is also survived by her quick wit, her no-nonsense approach to life, her love of animals, and most of all her love of all things home – all of which live on in her family.
Shirley, we love you and we know you love us "more." Rest in Peace.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019