Shirley R. (Bloom) Smith, 84, of Erie, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on October 16, 1934 in Lumber City, Pa., daughter of the late M. Earl and Ianthe (Witherite) Bloom.
Shirley graduated from Lawrence Park High School and was then employed at G.T.E. as a secretary, raised her family and then worked as manager at the Erie County Motor Club (AAA) for 16 years. She was one of seven founding members of the Mother's Twins Club in Erie that became a national club. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crafts, playing cards and family picnics and loved her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Smith; son Eric Smith; granddaughter, Lauren Smith: sisters, June Randall, Phyllis Catlin and Connie Sigrist and brothers, Jack and Donald Bloom.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila M. Smith of Erie; son, Stephen J. Smith and his wife, Medina of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Toby Smith of Frisco, Texas; brother-in-law, Ernest Catlin of Erie and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at the Funeral Home at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Vossler officiating.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019