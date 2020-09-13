1/2
Shirley Ray Hand
{ "" }
Shirley Ray Hand, age 86, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Clearfield, Pa., on August 27, 1934, daughter of the late Allen Hand and Vila Gelnett Lamm.

Shirley resided in Erie for most of her life, having also previously lived in Arizona and Florida.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Clearfield High School. After a long and dedicated career, she retired in 1996 from Inland Container Company. A member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Shirley was active with the bereavement committee and altar guild. She enjoyed shopping trips and lunches with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Lamm; and her beloved daughter, Lori M. Hand.

Survivors include her dear cousin, Betsy Leonhard (Tom) and family of La Plata, Md.; local cousins, Dorothy Johnson, Emmie Loomis and Eunice Applequist; and close friends, Judi Dale of North East, Cindy Gregorzewski of Millcreek Township and the Juliano Family.

As per Shirley's request, no calling hours will be observed. A private interment was held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her daughter. Memorial contributions may be designated to Because You Care, Inc. (animal rescue and pet adoption), P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426, or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
