Shirley Rosenthal Brzezinski, 82, of Fairview, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie, on March 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Alfred Rosenthal, Sr. and Madeline Sybrandt Rosenthal.
Shirley graduated from Academy High School and was a former member of the Church of God. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, interior design, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Katherine Hartman Struher Rosenthal.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Brzezinski; one daughter, Sandra Seaton (James) of Erie; three grandchildren, Christian (Melissa), Jessica (Angelo), and Dana (Ginna); four great-grandchildren, Derek, Casandra, Emma, and Parker; one sister, Gladys Richardson of Erie; two brothers, Richard Rosenthal (Karen) of Millcreek and Alfred Rosenthal, Jr. (Marcia) of New Bern, N.C.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020