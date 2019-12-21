|
Shirley V. (Kuhl) O'Hara, age 95, of Erie, died peacefully, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Westlake Woods Assisted Living Center. Shirley was born in 1924, in Erie, the daughter of the late Norbert and Gertrude Kuhl.
She graduated from Villa Maria Academy, then was employed by Western Union Telegraph Company, which expanded her to work in Washington, D.C. for a short time.
Shirley married Donald "Buzz" O'Hara in 1948 and they recently enjoyed their 71st wedding anniversary. Shirley worked for the Church of the Holy Spirit for many years, where she met many people who took her into their circle of friends.
Shirley lived a full life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly enjoyed and loved her family. She and Don would travel and play golf for many years with friends and relatives. Shirley was also involved with the Girl Scouts and St. Mark's Seminary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Freeman; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Cora O'Hara, Josephine and Ettore Chetoni, Margaret "Peg" and Elmer Benson, Edward (Red) and Lorraine O'Hara, Richard and Jean O'Hara, Timothy and Mary O'Hara, Katherine and Joseph Felix, Dorothy and Jerome Kraut, Jane and Dan Palermo, and Thomas O'Hara.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald "Buzz" O'Hara; her children, Kathleen O'Hara, Marilyn Thomas (Jeff), and Mark O'Hara (Laura); brother, Norbert Kuhl (Norma); sister-in-law, Marie O'Hara; son-in-law, Jack Freeman; cousins, Jane Huelsch (Bill), Jessica Huelsch, Zach Huelsch (Stephanie); and many nieces and nephews. She is the grandmother of Scott O'Hara, David O'Hara, Craig O'Hara (Brittany), Steven O'Hara, Kyle O'Hara, Laura Walter (Justin), Sean Freeman (Erin), Michael Freeman (Rachel) and Blake Schutte (Valerie). Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594, New York, NY 10163-4594.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019