Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shizue Knupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shizue Suzuki "Susie" Knupp


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shizue Suzuki "Susie" Knupp Obituary
Shizue "Susie" Suzuki Knupp, 86, of Millcreek, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1932, in Tokyo, Japan, daughter of the late Hekoichi and Naka Naito Suzuki.

Educated in Japan, she emigrated in 1954 to Erie, spending forty years working as a Floral Designer for Flowers by Marion and Enchanted Florist. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and FitnessU (formerly Nautilus Fitness Center), where was active with the SilverSneakers program and was named the Swanson Award winner in 2013. Susie enjoyed yard work, puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and yoga, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William "Bill" Knupp in 2005; a son-in-law, David A. Damore; and her former husband, Edward M. Lenz.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Damore and Katherine Knupp, and husband John Repp, all of Erie; two sons, Michael Lenz and wife Eulala of Millcreek and William Lenz of Erie; seven grandchildren, Rachel Brown and husband Richard, Stephanie Hawkins, Kayli Lenz and fiancé Jason Ladouceur, Nicholas Damore, and Dylan Repp (all of Erie), Michael Lenz and wife Laura of Harborcreek, and Kim Damore and fiancé Ethan Sibio of Edinboro; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Altadonna and Cameron and Macie Hawkins, all of Erie, and Logan Lenz of Harborcreek; and a great-great-grandchild, Marco Renzi of Erie.

Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A service will be held there Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Cammarata, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shizue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now