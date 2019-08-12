|
Shizue "Susie" Suzuki Knupp, 86, of Millcreek, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1932, in Tokyo, Japan, daughter of the late Hekoichi and Naka Naito Suzuki.
Educated in Japan, she emigrated in 1954 to Erie, spending forty years working as a Floral Designer for Flowers by Marion and Enchanted Florist. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and FitnessU (formerly Nautilus Fitness Center), where was active with the SilverSneakers program and was named the Swanson Award winner in 2013. Susie enjoyed yard work, puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and yoga, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William "Bill" Knupp in 2005; a son-in-law, David A. Damore; and her former husband, Edward M. Lenz.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Damore and Katherine Knupp, and husband John Repp, all of Erie; two sons, Michael Lenz and wife Eulala of Millcreek and William Lenz of Erie; seven grandchildren, Rachel Brown and husband Richard, Stephanie Hawkins, Kayli Lenz and fiancé Jason Ladouceur, Nicholas Damore, and Dylan Repp (all of Erie), Michael Lenz and wife Laura of Harborcreek, and Kim Damore and fiancé Ethan Sibio of Edinboro; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Altadonna and Cameron and Macie Hawkins, all of Erie, and Logan Lenz of Harborcreek; and a great-great-grandchild, Marco Renzi of Erie.
Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A service will be held there Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Cammarata, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
