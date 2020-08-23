Sidney R. Saxton, a resident of the Springhill Senior Living Facility in Erie, passed away on August 21, 2020, in the ForestView Health Care Center at Springhill.
He was born on September 16, 1925, in Dunkirk, N.Y., to George and Grace Webster Saxton.
As a young child, the family moved to Franklin, Pa. where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and was a flight officer (navigator) for B-29 Superfortresses. After WWII, he graduated from Syracuse University in January, 1951 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Industrial Design. After graduation, his employment was in technical writing, magazine editing, and advertising for Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, Pa., as well as Oil Well Supply Division of US Steel, Pennzoil, and Quaker State in Oil City, Pa. As the oil companies moved to Texas, the family moved to Erie, Pa. in 1967 where he was employed in graphic arts and advertising for American Sterilizer in Erie and Copes Vulcan Co. in Lake City, Pa. Later, he became a real estate salesman and an Associate Broker.
Sid married Pauline Lenser in 1954, and they had a daughter, Carol, and son, David. Sadly, Pauline died in 1958. In 1962 Sid married Norma Oakes, and they had a daughter, Pamela. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City, Pa. and Trinity Lutheran Church in Erie.
Sid was an avid camera collector and lifelong photography enthusiast. He and Norma enjoyed spending some winter months with dear, longtime friends in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. each year, and they traveled throughout the southern states. He especially enjoyed conversations with friends and family about his college days, his Air Corps navigation days, old cars, and cameras.
Sid is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma, as well as children Carol (Jack) Spinelli of Grand Junction, Colo., David (Debbie) Saxton of Erie, and Pamela (Bud) Urso of Erie. He is also survived by grandchildren Johnathan Kowalczyk of Arlington, Va., Matthew Spinelli of Grand Junction, Colo., Jennifer (Frank) Stepleton of Whitewater, Colo., Marissa (Justin) MacDonald of Erie, and Jordan Urso of Erie and great-grandchildren Bayley and Ethan MacDonald.
At the request of the family, donations may be made to the Springhill Associate Appreciation Fund at Springhill, 2323 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful love, care and friendship extended over the years by the entire Springhill family.
