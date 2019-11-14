|
|
"The summer sun is fading
As the year grows old
And darker days are drawing near
The winter winds will be much colder
Now you're not here"
Our Sieara Rae Post, born on February 6, 1997, left us to fly to heaven on November 10, 2019.
Sieara graduated from North East High School in 2015. She was a beautiful, dedicated cheerleader and a member of the chorus.
Through the years, Sieara spent many peaceful days on Lake Erie. So, if you go to the lake and search for beach glass, think of her. She was on the hunt since she was a child, finding her treasures and sharing her joy with an infectious smile, dressed in that lovely brown skin.
And, if you travel, take her spirit with you. She was a wide-eyed wanderer, Hawaii, Florida, New York City, Hilton Head, a recent adventure to Chicago on the train, with many more plans, so many...
Sieara advocated strongly for what she believed, overcame hardships without asking for aid, and gave without question if you were in need.
"She was fiercely herself"
How do we overcome this sorrow? The words just do not exist to explain the depth of our loss...
Please, those who loved her, help us say goodbye and share your stories.
We will love and miss her until the end of our days,
Sadie Post, The Lanichs, The Lundborgs, The Ways, and The Porters
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019