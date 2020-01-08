|
|
Skip, 74, of Oakdale, Collier Township, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Miller was born May 28, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was a retired sales manager with General Motors Corporation. While he was living in Erie, he and his son were the owners of S.E. Miller and Son Landscaping. He coached various sports for many years with Millcreek Youth Athletic Association (MYAA).
He enjoyed boating, both in Erie and in Florida. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed taking in the beauty of nature and especially liked observing the ways and live of wolves. He adored his grandchildren and spending with them. He lived for his family.
Surviving are his daughter, Jamie (Gregory) Rinderle of Oakdale and son, Jason (Valerie) Miller of Erie.
He is also survived by daughters, Andrea (John) Neal of Gaston, Ind. and Amber (John) Patton of Muncie, Ind.; grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Ava Garcia-Lucini, Jason Miller, Jr., Jacob and Jackson Rinderle, Mahayla Hershman, Paige and Lillie Neal; and one brother, William (Terri) Huff of Tok, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Braxton Patton.
At the request of the deceased, all arrangements are private and are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., and Crematory, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, Pa. (724-693-2800).
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oasis Pub, 3122 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-9 p.m.
Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020