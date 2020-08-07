1/1
Sonya M. Leopold
1936 - 2020
Sonya M. Leopold, age 84, of Girard, formerly a longtime resident of Water Street in Fairview, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Sara Reed Senior Living Center.

She was born June 13, 1936, in Erie, a daughter of the late Glen and Alva Johnson Long.

Sonya worked as a secretary at Copes Vulcan for many years.

Sonya was an avid reader and loved her family and baking for them – especially her pies and cinnamon rolls during the holidays.

In addition to her parents, Sonya was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald E. Leopold, who passed in 2012; and a sister, Doreen Benson.

Sonya is survived by her daughter, Chris Koszegi and husband Kevin of Erie; three sons, Dan Leopold, Jeff Leopold and wife Michelle of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Mike Leopold of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, Bill Long of Erie, and Denny Long; and six grandchildren, Mandy Lynch, Jennifer Darwin, Zach Leopold, Heather Leopold, and Kyle and Ryan Koszegi; and two great-grandchildren Liam and Luke. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, in Girard, tomorrow, Saturday, August 8th from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Emily Zeig Lindsey. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Sonya would prefer memorial donations be made to Make A Wish, 1001 State St. # 502, Erie, PA 16501. or the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Erie Office, 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr.. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. in lieu of flowers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sarah Reed for the care and compassion shown to her and the family over the years.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
