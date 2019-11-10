|
Sophia Kline, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Erie, on March 22, 1930, the only daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Dombrowski.
Sophia was a graduate of Academy High School and worked as a nurse's aid for various companies in the Erie area for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Kline, Sr..
She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Kline, Jr. and Todd A. Kline, both of Erie; and two daughters, Carol Martin and her husband Andy of Erie, Barb Twogood and her husband Gary of Converse, Texas; and two brothers, Alex and C. Ted Dombrowski, both of Erie.
Services were held private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019