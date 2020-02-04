|
|
Sophia Marie Florek Kloecker, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness.
She was born on March 23, 1926, in Edinboro, Pa., to John and Verona Sumihora Florek and graduated from Edinboro Area High School in 1942. She worked at the Pennsylvania Telephone Corp in the Traffic Department from 1946-1954, and married the love of her life John Francis Kloecker, on October 10, 1953, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Edinboro, Pa. She was a member of Professional Engineers Wives Society, including serving as past President, an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church serving on the Office Staff and the school PTC, and a member of church choirs at Blessed Sacrament, Saint Peter Cathedral and Saint Joseph area parishes. She also volunteered at the St. Joseph Orphanage, American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels program.
She was the beloved mother of Anne Fontaine (Michael), Jerry (Barb), Peter (Ericka), Michael (Christella "Fritzi") and Maria Williams (Thomas), grandmother of Monica Huson (Ben), Michelle Sallans (Andrew), Brigitte Huson (Zachary), John Fontaine (Anna), Amanda Latchaw (Ryan), Margaret Morganti, Matthew, Timothy, Stephen, Katherine, Christa and Rachel Kloecker, great-grandmother of Maryanne, Patrick and expected baby girl Huson, Andrew, Samuel, Theodore, Elizabeth Sallans and Susan, Julia and Michael Fontaine.
She enjoyed singing, especially with her six sisters, gardening, canning, baking and special times at Presque Isle and Cook Forest State Parks. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sisters Agatha Tyzinski, Margaret Zaphiris.
She was preceded in death by husband John Francis on August 27, 2010 and son John Frederick on November 27, 2018, sisters Helen Erdman, Justine Wisniewski, Cecelia Tschannen, and Catherine Chamberlain, and brothers Ralph, John, Paul, Florian and Louis Florek.
The family would like to thank the entire Staff of St. Mary's Asbury Ridge for taking such good care of Sophia over the last five years as they attended to her and our every need with incredible kindness.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Cathedral at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2020