Sophie Juliana Kosiorek, age 92, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forestview with family at her side. She was born on April 13, 1927, daughter of the late John Borkowiak and Eva Jankowski Borkowiak Mroz.
In addition to her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Regina (John) O'Shea, and Josephine (Bob) Fuller; brothers, Karol Borkowiak and Leonard Mroz; and her great-great-nephew, Macaleb Fitzsimmons.
Sophie is survived by her sister, Caroline Maruso; nieces, Kristina (Ron) Norman, Alicia (Tom) Burns, Linda Brodziak, and Lisa (Damien) Radock; nephews, Larry (Kelly) Mroz, and Lance Mroz; sister-in-law, Linda Mroz; six great-nieces and nephews, and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Before her marriage, Sophie was employed by G.C. Murphy and Continental Rubber Works. She later shared responsibilities with her husband in their businesses, East Side Machine and Iroquois Plastics. Sophie was an avid flower gardener and loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was especially dedicated to her many canine children and her most recent beloved poodle, Tina.
On behalf of the family, special thanks are extended to the caring staff at Forestview and also the staff of Asera Care Hospice.
Friends and family may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Prayer Service there at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 2220 Reed Street. Entombment will be at Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019