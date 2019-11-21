Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
2220 Reed Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Kosiorek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Borkowiak Kosiorek


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Borkowiak Kosiorek Obituary
Sophie Juliana Kosiorek, age 92, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forestview with family at her side. She was born on April 13, 1927, daughter of the late John Borkowiak and Eva Jankowski Borkowiak Mroz.

In addition to her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Regina (John) O'Shea, and Josephine (Bob) Fuller; brothers, Karol Borkowiak and Leonard Mroz; and her great-great-nephew, Macaleb Fitzsimmons.

Sophie is survived by her sister, Caroline Maruso; nieces, Kristina (Ron) Norman, Alicia (Tom) Burns, Linda Brodziak, and Lisa (Damien) Radock; nephews, Larry (Kelly) Mroz, and Lance Mroz; sister-in-law, Linda Mroz; six great-nieces and nephews, and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Before her marriage, Sophie was employed by G.C. Murphy and Continental Rubber Works. She later shared responsibilities with her husband in their businesses, East Side Machine and Iroquois Plastics. Sophie was an avid flower gardener and loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was especially dedicated to her many canine children and her most recent beloved poodle, Tina.

On behalf of the family, special thanks are extended to the caring staff at Forestview and also the staff of Asera Care Hospice.

Friends and family may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Prayer Service there at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 2220 Reed Street. Entombment will be at Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -