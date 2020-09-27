Sophie (Malinowski) Tryzbiak, age 94, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Golden Living at Western Reserve. She was born in Erie on April 13, 1926 to the late Bruno and Helen (Wroszek) Malinowski.
Sophie worked at the Boston Store, Olden Stove, and Marx Toys before she married and became a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Julius Tryzbiak, six brothers, Bruno, Henry, Wallace, Victor, Theodore, and Casmer Malinowski, and four sisters, Gertrude Beaumont, Clara Szymanski, Celia Becker, and Loretta Kielar.
Survivors include her daughter, June Dunst of Millcreek, grandsons Michael Dunst (Dori) of Cleveland, and Mark Dunst of Millcreek, great-grandsons Matthew and Braeden Dunst of Cleveland, one brother, Louis Malinowski (Martha) of Waterford, and many nieces and nephews.
Services were private, and burial was at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Golden Living – Western Reserve for all the love and care they gave to Sophie during her long stay there.
Condolence may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.