1/1
Sophie (Malinowski) Tryzbiak
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie (Malinowski) Tryzbiak, age 94, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Golden Living at Western Reserve. She was born in Erie on April 13, 1926 to the late Bruno and Helen (Wroszek) Malinowski.

Sophie worked at the Boston Store, Olden Stove, and Marx Toys before she married and became a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Julius Tryzbiak, six brothers, Bruno, Henry, Wallace, Victor, Theodore, and Casmer Malinowski, and four sisters, Gertrude Beaumont, Clara Szymanski, Celia Becker, and Loretta Kielar.

Survivors include her daughter, June Dunst of Millcreek, grandsons Michael Dunst (Dori) of Cleveland, and Mark Dunst of Millcreek, great-grandsons Matthew and Braeden Dunst of Cleveland, one brother, Louis Malinowski (Martha) of Waterford, and many nieces and nephews.

Services were private, and burial was at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Golden Living – Western Reserve for all the love and care they gave to Sophie during her long stay there.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved